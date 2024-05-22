All Steelers

Former CB Wants to Return to Steelers

A former All-Pro is hoping to land back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) celebrates an interception in the first quarter of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson is still on the free agent market after his release this spring. But with OTAs underway and no deal elsewhere, the All-Pro is still determined to land back with the black and gold.

Speaking on the Jim Rome Show, Peterson said he's hoping the team he signs with this offseason is still the Steelers. He spent last year in Pittsburgh, starting all 17 games and helping out at cornerback and safety.

"We’ve still got time left on the table," Peterson said. "Hopefully, I can get something done with the Steelers. That’s the team that I definitely want to play for because I have so much respect for Coach Tomlin."

Peterson, 33, recorded two interceptions and 42 tackles last season. The Steelers are currently working with Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson on the outside, with newly-signed Anthony Averett hoping to lock down the slot cornerback role.

A return for Peterson isn't out of the question, but he'd need to accept that there's a strong chance he doesn't start within this defense. Still, as a CB3, he'd see plenty of playing time at both the outside and inside.

