Steelers Top NFL Draft Priority Shouldn't Change From Last Year

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field in Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, it will be a brand-new looking team. Not only will they have a new head coach calling the shots, but the roster could look drastically different.

With so many veterans playing key roles in 2025 for the Steelers, there will be turnover at multiple positions.

One position group trending upward is the defensive line. WIth two rookie standouts last season in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, the evolution of Keeanu Benton, and veteran Cam Heyward earning 2nd Team All-Pro honors, it's one of the few areas of the defense inspiring optimism. Even with that being the case, the Steelers have to prioritize upgrading the defensive line heading into 2026.

Pattern or Coincidence?

There are four teams left in the NFL playoffs. The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots battle it out for the AFC Championship while the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks duel for the NFC Championship crown.

All four teams also share one intriguing stat. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the four best teams at generating pressures from their interior defensive line were the Broncos, Seahawks, Rams and Patriots. Kevin Clark of This Is Football highlighted the trend on his X account.

The Broncos got the most pressures in the NFL from their starting defensive tackle duo. The Seahawks were second. The Rams were third. The Patriots were fourth. I think I just noticed a pattern. (via @NextGenStats). — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 22, 2026

Call it a pattern or call it coincidence, this statistic emphasizes the importance of the defensive line. Three of the final four teams have star quarterbacks, but all four have dynamic defensive fronts.

The Steelers might not land a real franchise quarterback before the 2026 season begins. It's an ugly, but simple truth. Instead, the Steelers have the chance to add to their defensive line and make it one of the most impressive fronts in the entire NFL.

Options in the Draft

Luckily for the Steelers, there is plenty of exciting defensive line talent to be had in the top two rounds at the 2026 NFL Draft. If they decide they must use their first-round pick on the position, they could have three candidates to choose from.

Ohio State University DT Kayden McDonald stands out. The 6'3", 330-pound lineman can stuff runners at the line of scrimmage and push into the backfield. Clemson junior Peter Woods is another name that could still be in play around the 21st pick. A three-technique player, he doesn't fit the Steelers current defensive structure, but he's so disruptive, they could make room for him. Caleb Banks out of Florida is the other first-round DL to watch. He is a very similar player to Derrick Harmon, and could be a huge boost.

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) celebrates with the ball after a fumble recovery against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If they wait until round 2, there are still options. University of Oregon NT A'Mauri Washington is a scheme fit. So too is Georgia Bulldogs lineman Christen Miller.

Another name to watch is University of Cincinnati NT Dontay Corleone. He's probably the truest nose tackle in the bunch, and he would be ready to contribute in 2026.

As the organization continues to rebuild, the Steelers have to win in the trenches. Their investment into the offensive line has begun to pay off, and now the defensive side should receive the same investment. They began that process with the 2025 NFL Draft, and it must continue when the Steelers make their first selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

