Steelers' Cam Heyward Addresses Uncertain NFL Future

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through change they have not seen in 19 years. With Mike Tomlin stepping down, the team has to figure out, well, a lot. That includes who on the roster is going to stay, and who's going to leave.

The biggest name on that list may be defensive tackle and 2025 second-team All-Pro, Cam Heyward.

Heyward and Tomlin were as close as any player-coach in the NFL. Many times, Heyward has made it known that his best friend on the team was Tomlin. When the head coach decided to leave, questions started to arise about if Heyward would leave with him, choosing to retire at 36-years-old.

Well, Heyward isn't ready to make his decision just yet. Speaking for the first time since Tomlin left on his podcast, Not Just Football, Heyward addressed his uncertain future in the NFL.

"I'm laying low right now. I've been told don't make any emotional decisions," Heyward said. "I'm just shutting up and just letting the process take care of itself. I just need to breathe a little bit. It's been a long season, and we'll see. This isn't something I'm going to rush, but I'll be ready either way."

Steelers Ready to Move On?

The Steelers don't know what's going to happen to their roster. Team President Art Rooney II wouldn't rule anything out in terms of the players in Pittsburgh, saying the new coach will help make many of those decisions.

""I think it's too early to say what effect it's going to have on the roster. The new coach obviously is going to have a lot today in that," Rooney said during his post-season press conference. "We'll have that discussion when the time comes."

Heyward has one year left on his contract, earning $19.1 million in 2026. While the team has an opt-out before the season, they'd be taking on a $23 million dead cap hit, according to Spotrac.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA;Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) warms up for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Should Steelers Want Heyward to Leave?

Maybe the Steelers are hoping Heyward does walk away. With so much turnover, though, it's hard to imagine a Steelers team without their biggest leader.

If a transitiion at head coach is going to happen, a player who has such a strong presence in the locker room may be one you want on your side. A voice to the roster to help enforce whatever new message the next head coach is sharing.

No one truly knows what Pittsburgh's plans are this offseason, but Heyward retiring doesn't seem to help the situation. And with an All-Pro selection last season, he's likely a player a coach wants around for their first year in the building.

