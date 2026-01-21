Pittsburgh Steelers Full List of 2026 Opponents

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steeler don’t know who their head coach or starting quarterback will be for the 2026 campaign, but they do have a bit more clarity on next season.

The Steelers now know their opponents for the 2026 season, giving them insight as to which divisions they will take on in addition to their six AFC North contests. Their 2026 opponents are highlighted by the South Divisions, as they are set to face teams from both the AFC and NFC South Divisions. They also will play nine away games and eight home games in 2026, alternating from their 2025 schedule.

The Steelers’ full regular-season schedule will be released later this year, but the Steelers released a full list of opponents via their social media.

Steelers Home Games to Watch

That means the Steelers will welcome the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers of the NFC South and the Indianapolis Colts to Acrisure Stadium. In addition, the Steelers will get their rematch with the Houston Texans on home field as well.

Another exciting home contest to watch for is when the Denver Broncos come to town. One of the best defenses in football and a top team in the AFC in 2025, the Steelers will try to unseat one of the new conference powerhouses.

Marquee Road Contests

The road games the Steelers will play in 2026 are an exciting collection. In addition to visiting their AFC North rivals, they will take a trip south to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers will also be able to test their new head coach with a trip to Gillette Stadium for a meeting with the New England Patriots. Armed with MVP candidate quarterback Drake Maye, they will be a challenging test for Pittsburgh.

They’ll also travel across the state of Pennsylvania for a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams will have some new members to their coaching staff and embracing some changes as they battle for the crown of best team in PA.

The list of opponents is a nice reminder that next season isn’t too far off. The last few weeks have been a rough turn for the Steelers and the fanbase, but now there’s something concrete to look forward to next season.

