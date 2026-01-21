Steelers' Cam Heyward Shares Mike Tomlin's Final Message to Him

PITTSBURGH -- Things didn't end the way anyone wanted between the Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach Mike Tomlin. His 19th season as coach finished with the team eliminated in disappointing fashion by the Houston Texans, and a day later, he stepped down from his role with the organization.

The Steelers are now searching for their fourth head coach since 1969, with the expectation that this next coach will be here for 10 to 20 years. While the organization identifies its next candidate, roster decisions grow and loom larger. Veterans like Cameron Heyward are mulling their next steps, and the next coach will play a huge role in that decision. It's going to be hard for the next coach to replicate the close relationship that Tomlin had with so many, while simultaneously bringing the organization to the next level.

Heyward recently spoke for the first time since the season ended. And while he's not ready to make any decisions on his future, he provided some insight into the locker room and their final moments with Tomlin. Speaking on his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward shared Tomlin's final message to him - gratitude for not surpassing Chuck Noll's record for most wins.

"I will share one thing that he did say to me," he stated. "He was just like 'I'm glad I didn't beat Noll's record.'"

Unpacking Tomlin's Final Message to Heyward

If you are a Steelers fan, you know that Tomlin's chase of Noll's record was a huge piece of this season. Tomlin entered the top 10 all-time in wins by an NFL head coach with his 193rd career win, which also tied him with Noll.

Tomlin has always been a man of tradition and a scholar of the NFL. This comment to Heyward is a final representation of that. Tomlin faced criticism throughout the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh, but he was grateful to be in the same company as the greatest coach in franchise history.

The Impact of Tomlin Leaving

As time passes, Tomlin's impact on the organization will be increasingly appreciated. He led the team to a Super Bowl victory and multiple playoff appearances while never recording a losing season. He had his flaws, like any head coach, but his appreciation for the organization and ability to lead the locker room make him one of the future Hall of Famers, right alongside Noll.

