Steelers Decline Najee Harris Fifth-Year Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are allowing running back Najee Harris to enter the final year of his rookie contract, choosing to decline his fifth-year option as the deadline passes.
The Steelers had the option to keep Harris under contract for another season after 2024 with the ability to pick-up his fifth-year option. The move would've guaranteed Harris $6.7 million in 2025 before the team would have to decide whether or not to keep him afterward.
Instead, he'll enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2024.
Since being drafted 24th overall in 2021 NFL Draft, Harris has been one of the most consistent running backs in the NFL. In three seasons, he's rushed for 3,269 yards and 22 touchdowns, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in all three of his first years with the Steelers.
The Steelers could still extend Harris into the 2025 season, but right now, their plan moving forward is unclear. Backup Jaylen Warren is also entering the final year of his contract, and the team's only other running back under a deal is Cordarrelle Patterson, who will remain in Pittsburgh through 2025.
