49ers Close Door on Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been working on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and up until this point, the message from general manager John Lynch has been the same - it's not happening.
But with the last rumor mill saying the two sides were back in conversations about a deal, Lynch took the media to shut it all down for what may be the final time. Joining the Pat McAfee Show, Lynch said he and the 49ers are past any moves with the Steelers.
"I’m doing everything in my power to keep our roster together,” Lynch said. “That’s my goal, and I don’t question that. When you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo, those are guys that we drafted, and we take a lot of pride in what they’ve become and who they’ve become. We couldn’t be more proud of those guys. And so, during the course of drafts and offseasons, do conversations happen? Absolutely, they do. We’re past that now. We’re thrilled to add to that group."
Pittsburgh could've been in on both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, trying to land one for their receiver core. Despite drafting Roman Wilson in the third round of the NFL Draft, general manager Omar Khan said he isn't closing the door on another move, which many believed was a wideout. But, when rumors started flying, he too said there was nothing in the works.
The Steelers could add to their room but it doesn't appear to be with the 49ers. Instead, they may look at the free agency market, with names like Zay Jones and D.J. Chark highlighting the group.
