Steelers Have Massive Decision to Make on Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pretty big decision to make on their running back position, and they only have until 4 p.m. today to make it.
Najee Harris has to either have his fifth-year option picked up or declined by the Steelers on May 2. General manager Omar Khan has brushed off the question of whether or not they would pick it up mutliple times throughout the offseason, saying the team had until, well, now to make the call.
They have no more time. Pittsburgh must decide whether or not to pick up the $6.79 million option, keeping Harris in Pittsburgh through 2025.
In three years in the NFL, Harris has rushed for 1,000 yards three-straight times. He and Jaylen Warren have turned into a dynamic duo, and that's expected to continue to Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.
Not picking up the option could mean Harris is gone after the 2024 season. The Steelers could choose to extend him, or if they believe it's worth it in a year, franchise tag him. Neither seem likely if his option is declined.
Whether or not to expect the Steelers to pick up Harris's option is a difficult call. It doesn't feel likely, but this team values their runners, and Harris has been an important part of this team since being drafted four years ago.
