Report: Steelers Exploring Trade Up Options

No 2024 NFL Mock Draft ⛓️ for me. But here’s what I’m hearing…



1. CHI QB Caleb ☑️

2. WASH QB Jayden ☑️

3. NE plan:

-HIGHLY LIKELY the Pats stick and pick Maye.

-Would only move back if A. They get a HAUL to move back and B. They have a 2nd trade in place with AZ at 4 or LAC at…