Report: Steelers Exploring Trade Up Options
PITTSBURGH -- With just hours to go before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the many teams staying aggressive and vigilant, exploring all of the options at their disposal with their seven picks - including the 20th overall selection.
According to a repot from ESPN draft expert Todd McShay and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are one of many teams exploring their options to move up in the first round. General manager Omar Khan and his staff have "made phone calls about potentially trading up as well," Rapoport said on the air. That said, both he and McShay were light on details about who the Steelers could trade with or who they would try to target if they move up.
But the Steelers have plenty of needs and this year's first round is ripe with players that could be good fits for them. Duke center Graham Barton has been the popular choice for the Steelers in mock drafts this week but there is expected to be a run of offensive linemen throughout the first round and one could be attractive to the Steelers.
There's also a handful of explosive wide receivers like Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas that have been projected to go before the Steelers pick at No. 20. With Diontae Johnson off to Carolina via a trade, adding a wideout has become a top priority. What's more, the Steelers have just one starting cornerback returning next season, so the defensive secondary is a position to watch as well. They could also zig when everyone expects them to zag and reach for a standout defensive lineman like Texas' Byron Murphy.
The Steelers have lots of needs to fill and, according to the reports from McShay and Rapoport, they'll exhaust every method to get their guy.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers Trade
- NFL Insider Believes Steelers WR Trade Rumors
- Steelers Star Congratulates Reggie Bush on Heisman News
- NFL Mock Draft: Six First-Round Trades
- Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Star OC, New QB