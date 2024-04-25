Steelers Star Congratulates Reggie Bush on Heisman News
PITTSBURGH -- The college football world got some massive news this week as former USC star Reggie Bush was reunited with his Heisman Trophy after years of it being taken away. And Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward has an idea for what the NCAA video game should look like this year after the news.
Heyward tweeted at Bush following the news, congratulating him on being back in the Heisman group. He then pitched the idea of a Bush-themed cover for the release of the video game this summer.
Bush had to forfeit his Heisman Trophy for 14 years due to sanctions that started at USC. After years of players lobbying for the former running back to get his recognition back, the NCAA finally made the decision to change history, which received immdiate positive feedback from the community.
"Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family," Bush told ESPN in a statement. "I also look forward to working together with the Heisman Trust to advance the values and mission of the organization."
While Heyward never won a Heisman at Ohio State, his college football legacy is still strong, and as an All-Pro player in the NFL and a voice within the football world, he made sure to toss his congratulations out to Bush after the historic day.
