NFL Insider Believes Steelers WR Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to restructure the contract of star edge defender Alex Highsmith to save more than $7 million, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio saw it as a sign of something big to come, saying "nothing is a coincidence."
Florio later added some more specifics to his theory that the Steelers are working on something massive in the days and hours leading up to the NFL Draft. He believes the door is open for them to trade for Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, who did not attend voluntary workouts with his team last week.
"Something is clearly going on there between Sutton and the Broncos, he hasn’t been at offseason workouts," Florio said in appearance on 93.7 The Fan this week. "I know they’re voluntary, but the guys who are all in, the guys who are fully committed to the cause, tend to be there. If there’s an issue, that’s when they stay away."
Florio believes the existing connection between Sutton - who set a career-high in touchdown receptions last season and has hauled in 123 receptions for 1,601 receiving yards over the past two seasons - and current Steelers starter Russell Wilson leads him to believe Pittsburgh has been clearing room to land a No. 2 receiver they can pair with George Pickens.
“It seems like every Broncos game last year, Courtland Sutton was catching a touchdown," Florio said. "It’s not like it’s constant, constant, constant - he’s dominating games, catching 10 for 250. But he always shows up with a big play. He’s that guy that Russell Wilson seemed to develop a sixth sense with – spin here, spin there, roll out, throw the ball, Courtland Sutton goes and gets it.”
Sutton is nearing the end of a four-year, $60 million extension he signed with the Broncos back in 2021. He's set to count for more than $17 million against the salary cap this year and the next before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, the Steelers
It'd be a tight squeeze for the Steelers, who have just over $18 million in available cap space at the moment an a full draft class still to sign, to make a heft receiver contract like that work. But there could be other moves coming that put them in position to land a proven veteran like Sutton.
