Analyst Proposes Wild Steelers Trade

One NFL analyst has an idea for a wild trade the Pittsburgh Steelers could execute.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
PITTSBURGH -- As the NFL Draft draws closer and closer, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in trade talks from Denver to San Francisco and every rumor has been centered around wide receivers and draft picks.

But Pro Football Focus' Marcus Mosher has an off-the-wall idea for a Steelers trade that involves starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who he believes hasn't made much of an impact in Pittsburgh and is entering the final year of his rookie contract without talks of a new contract in sight.

"If the Steelers could get an early Day 3 pick in return for Freiermuth, that might be a deal that is too good to pass up," Mosher wrote in an article detailing "realistic" trades for NFL teams. "And with this being a weaker tight end class, several teams could be interested in Freiermuth's services this week."

Mosher named the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders as potential trade partners for Freiermuth with the Steelers.

Mosher doesn't expect the Steelers to offer Freiermuth a deal on par with some of the top-end players at his position, like Bears tight end Cole Kmet, who is on a four-year, $50 million deal right now. Mosher also has concerns about how Freiermuth would fit into new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense.

"There is also a question of his fit in Arthur Smith’s offense as he requires his tight ends to block inline. Freiermuth has yet to post a season with a run-blocking grade over 60 and it is inarguably the worst part of his game. He can be an effective receiver, but his lack of strength in the run game could make him a clunky fit in Pittsburgh’s new offense."

The combination of young depth at the position with Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt and a looming big second contract have Mosher thinking it's better to move on from Freiermuth now, rather than let him walk for nothing at season's end.

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 