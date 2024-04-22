Watch: Steelers' Najee Harris Preparing for Critical Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Najee Harris is approaching a critical year in his NFL career and won't leave anything up to chance as his rookie contract's fifth-year option hangs in the balance.
With much of the Steelers roster back in Pittsburgh for voluntary offseason conditioning, Harris was working out independently with his personal trainer, Josh Scott, who is based out of Texas. Harris went through agility drills on a beach volleyball court, giving him the challenge of running through sand and adding some resistance to normal cone drills.
Harris has been a bellcow back for the Steelers since joining the organization in 2020. He's rushed for 1,000 yards or more in each of his three seasons as a pro and that is with his number of carries decreasing progressively each year. He's taking on a lighter workload with Jaylen Warren emerging as the other half of a dangerous 1-2 punch and that should continue welll into the future.
And with run-first offensive coordinator Arthur Smith now installed as the play-caller, the Steelers are likely to lean on Harris' legs as much as they ever has to this point in his career.
