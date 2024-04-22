Steelers Have High Expectations for Two Young CBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers look thin at cornerback on paper but they have a pair of unproven players that could be a factor in the rotations if they take the kind of step forward that head coach Mike Tomlin is hoping for.
Though Cory Trice sat out all of the 2023 season with a knee injury and Darius Rush appeared in just three games after he was signed off the Kansas City practice squad in mid-October, Tomlin and the Steelers have high expectations for the two seventh round picks from a year ago.
"They're going into their second year, so obviously we expect guys in their second year in the program - regardless of position - to make a significant step," Tomlin said. "I think that's a reasonable expectation and so we're excited to see what they're able to provide."
The Steelers are in the market for reinforcements at cornerback this draft season and are likely to take one within the first three rounds of this weekend's draft. But even if they do spring for a cornerback early, they'll need some depth to address holes on the outside and in the slot. That's where Trice and Rush can step in.
Trice went down with knee injury during just the second week of 2023 training camp, ending his rookie season prematurely. But Tomlin said Trice is "moving in the right direction," in regards to his recovery. Both he and Rush bring size, with similar frames to rookie standout Joey Porter Jr., but they will each have to prove themselves on the field after quiet first seasons as pros.
