Steelers Make Move for OT in Latest Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are flexible heading into the 2024 NFL Draft but with offensive line containing multiple holes, the front office could be inclined to make a move up to find a potential starter in the first round.
At least that's what ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid believes the Steelers will do. In his latest seven-round mock draft, Reid has the Steelers trading up to pick No. 16 to grab Alabama's JC Latham and sending picks No. 20 and 84 to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange.
"[Broderick] Jones showed plenty of promise after taking over the starting right tackle role in Week 9, but his best projection might be on the left side," Reid wrote. "Upgrading from Dan Moore Jr., flipping Jones to LT and drafting Latham would give the Steelers two really good bookends on their offensive line. Latham fits the profile of the Pittsburgh offense, too; he's a bruising and physical blocker who generates movement with ease at the point of attack."
Reid has the Steelers following up Latham in the first round with Roman Wilson, the Michigan wide receiver, in the second round at pick No. 51. Reid even believes that Wilson could "could quickly establish himself as the No. 2," opposite George Pickens once he arrives in Pittsburgh.
At pick No. 98, Reid has the Steelers addressing another big offensive line need in Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who he called "a model of consistency at the center position."
At No. 119 in Reid's mock draft, the Steelers take D.J. James, a cornerback out of Auburn to help fill a void in the defensive backfield. And after taking the fifth round off, they comeback to take Floirida State defensive tackle Fabian Lovett with the second pick of the sixth round and Javon Solomon, an edge defender from Troy. Reid's particularly excited about Lovett potentially heading to Pittsburgh.
"Arguably the strongest interior defender of this class, Lovett is an NFL-ready run defender and essentially immovable at the point of attack," Reid said when he named Lovett the best fit of any pick in Round 6. "He has the flexibility to fit in multiple fronts because of his strength, though Lovett is likely a two-down player."
