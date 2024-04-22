All Steelers

Broncos Expected to Sign Former Steelers CB

The Denver Broncos are adding a former Pittsburgh Steelers starter to their defense.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) on the / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Denver Broncos are expected to add former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace to their roster following a visit to their facility, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wallace is on his way to Denver to visit the team and likely undergo any testing the team has in mind. If all goes well, Rapoport says the Broncos are looking to sign a one-year deal for the veteran cornerback, adding him to a room with young star Patrick Surtain.

Rapoport claims Wallace had several options in free agency but decided to go to Denver to play under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Wallace, 28, spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh, playing 31 games, including 18 starts. He recorded six interceptions during his time with the Steelers.

Wallace went into the 2023 season as the starter alongside Patrick Peterson, but after the emergence of Joey Porter Jr., the team changed directions and made the rookie the No. 1. Now, Wallace looks to earn a starting job in Denver, while the Steelers are moving forward with Porter and newly-acquired Donte Jackson as their starters.

