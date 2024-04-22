Steelers 'Love' LSU Star in First Round
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new name to watch in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite many believing they'll select an offensive lineman, The Athletic's Dan Brugler sees someone different.
During an interview with the Yahoo Fantasy Sports Show, Brugler said LSU star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. may have a "floor" of pick No. 20 with the Steelers.
"I think one of the wildcards in this is, where does Brian Thomas go, from LSU? Is he available at 20? If he's there, he's the type of pass-catcher who I think makes the Steelers think twice," Brugler said.
"This might be his floor. If he doesn't go off the board before 20, I do think this might be the floor for him. I've heard they love Brian Thomas. Everyone wants them [to] take another character faller on Day 2. My impression of the Steelers is that they're... kind of sick of that. Understandably so based on the last few seasons. I think they'd love to just hit a homerun with a guy like Brian Thomas in the first round."
The Steelers have been eying wide receivers throughout the NFL Draft process, but for the most part, they've targeted Day 2 options. Thomas has been mocked to Pittsburgh more than once this offseason, and if he's there, maybe Pittsburgh does throw a curveball and go after a wideout.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Mock Draft: Steelers Double Dip at WR, CB
- Steelers QBs Under Fire for Sack Issues
- Steelers Named Candidate for Washington WR
- Buccaneers Name Steelers as Trade Spot
- Insider: Steelers Could Sign Dolphins C