Report: Steelers Add D.K. Metcalf as Trade Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly looking for a blockbuster trade, calling around to numerous teams in search for a veteran wide receiver. And according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, they added the Seattle Seahawks to their list of candidates.
Allbright reported on X that the Steelers have called the San Francisco 49ers about potential trades for Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, and have also called the Seahawks about acquiring D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf, 26, has recorded 1,000 yards in three of his first five NFL seasons, with last year adding 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns to his resume. The two-time Pro Bowler is entering his sixth season and is set to take on a $24.5 million cap hit in 2024, with a $29.5 million hit next season.
The news of the Steelers calling about Metcalf comes on the same day general manager Omar Khan said on the Pat McAfee Show that there is nothing in the works for a wide receiver trade.
If the move did happen post June 1, the Steelers would add a superstar wideout to pair up with George Pickens and rookie Roman Wilson. They've reportedly been looking all offseason, with most of the rumors circulating around Aiyuk, Samuel and the Broncos' wideout Courtland Sutton. But with Metcalf being added to the list, it appears they've extanded their search.
