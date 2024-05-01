Steelers Legend Surprises Omar Khan on Pat McAfee Show
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week, looking to shut down any rumors about the team attempting to trade for a wide receiver following the NFL Draft.
During his interview, a former player stole the show, making a quick stop in his office while on-air. Pittsburgh's legendary outside linebacker James Harrison popped up his on camera while spending time at the facility, and immediately, the McAfee cast got excited.
Khan said Harrison was just hanging out at the facility like many other former players do. Chances are, he got a workout in while there, and he didn't hold back from showing those watching that he could still probably be one of the biggest players in the NFL.
The Steelers facility sees former players constantly, with legends like Harrison, Mel Blount, Ryan Shazier, Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter and many others making their way inside from time to time. And when given the opportunity, they make sure to stop by and say hi to Khan - and whoever Khan is on air with at the time.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Add DK Metcalf to List of Trade Candidates
- Steelers Sign Former Merrimack DB
- Steelers Rookie Named Best UDFA
- Steelers Have New WR Option in Free Agency
- Roman Wilson Drawing Legendary Comparisons