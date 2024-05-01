All Steelers

Omar Khan Backtracks Steelers WR Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to find a wide receiver.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan looks on / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working to find a veteran wide receiver, and even if nothing has come close to happening just yet, the team continues to search for any possibility.

This week, the rumor mill exploded when former player and current CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said the team was "closing in on a significant playmaker," with the immediate reaction being that a wideout was coming to Pittsburgh. That didn't happen, which forced general manager Omar Khan to say on the Pat McAfee Show that nothing was currently in the works.

"I heard about it. I didn't exactly see it, but there's nothing going on right now," Khan said. "So I'm not actually sure what the verbiage was or what was reported but there's nothing to report."

Then, Khan opened up even more about the situation. During an interview with 102.5 WDVE, Khan addressed the rumors, shutting down anything in the works but saying conversations are happening.

"There's nothing in the works right now. Nothing close to happening," Khan said. "I can tell you conversations continue, but there's nothing close to happening."

The Steelers have been linked to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Courtland Sutton and most recently D.K. Metcalf. The rumors make them appear to be hunting for a star veteran to pair with George Pickens. And with conversations still happening, it's not time to shut down trade talks yet.

Noah Strackbein

