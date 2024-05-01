Steelers' Omar Khan Addresses Possible Cam Sutton Signing
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers met with free agent cornerback Cam Sutton to see if a potential return was something both sides could make make sense. To this point, nothing has happened, but the team isn't closing the door on re-signing their former starter.
Sutton was released by the Detroit Lions following a domestic violence incident that eventually led to a warrant for his arrest. Since then, the situation has been downgraded to a misdemeanor and Sutton has cooperated with authorities to work through the charges.
Speaking on WDVE's Morning Show, general manager Omar Khan addressed the potential reunion, saying the team is considering it but feels comfortable with the options they have.
"You know, we'll see," Khan said. "We did meet with Cam, I think it was a couple weeks ago. It was more than just about the situation here, we just wanna see how he was doing. We spent six years with Cam, and they were a good six years with Cam. It was a good experience, and obviously, he had an opportunity to go to Detroit - had to make a business decision, but we'll see.
"I will say this, I do like the depth we have at the position. You know, there's some young guys in there that are gonna compete and have a lot of traits to be really good nickel corners, and I really like that group. ... We'll see what the future holds."
Sutton played six seasons in Pittsburgh after being the team's third-round draft pick. He started 39 games for the Steelers, recording eight interceptions and 38 pass deflections.
The team's current options at slot cornerback are Darius Rush, Donte Jackson and possible Damontae Kazee or DeShon Elliott. Undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop could also make his way to the lineup this summer.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Rookie Named Top 10 Draft Pick
- Omar Khan Backtracks Steelers WR Trade Rumors
- OL Analyst Concerned About Steelers Rookie
- Steelers Legend Surprises Omar Khan on Pat McAfee Show
- Steelers Add DK Metcalf to List of Trade Candidates