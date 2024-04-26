Steelers Top Remaining Draft Options: Day 2
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a franchise offensive tackle with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, heading into Day 2, they sit with three picks - and many names still on the board.
The talent is pretty significant in Round 2 for the Steelers. They can target some of the top centers, wide receivers and cornerbacks still in the draft. They may need to move up from pick 51, but with two third-rounders and some late-round picks to work with, anything is possible.
Pittsburgh has options for another star addition in Rounds 2 and 3. Here are the best players available for their needs.
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Steelers have had Cooper DeJean on their draft board all offseason. After bringing in him for a pre-draft visit, it's no secret they have an interest in adding a versatile defensive back if he's available. Chances are he won't make it to pick No. 51, but if the Steelers are thinking of trading up for star talent, DeJean might be first on that list.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
They aren't out of cornerback options there, though. Despite Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell and Nate Wiggins being selected in the first round, Kool-Aid McKinstry is still on the board. Pittsburgh took McKinstry out for dinner at Alabama's Pro Day and they probably wouldn't pass up the opportunity to put another lengthy, physical cornerback alongside Joey Porter Jr.
McKinstry could slide a little in the second round, making him an option for the Steelers maybe right up until that 51st pick. If they're thinking cornerback, this might be as good as they can get.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Graham Barton sliding to the end of the first round really helped the Steelers. They weren't forced to take a center on opening night and could now head into Day 2 with two top options still on the board in Jackson Powers-Johnson and Zach Frazier.
Powers-Johnson likely won't make it to 51, but a trade-up makes sense if the Steelers view him as their best option at center. If they're looking to complete their offensive line, adding an instant starter in Powers-Johnson is their best bet - and could be the final piece to a group that looks ready to take the league by storm.
Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Waiting for Frazier could be an option at 51, depending on who falls where. With so much talent still left in the second round, teams may not be hunting for a center just yet. If other teams go with wide receivers and defensive players, Frazier could find himself falling to the Steelers.
They wouldn't mind a physical center running the show in the middle. After hosting him for a pre-draft visit, they locked in that he's on their radar. He and Powers-Johnson seem like the most likely selections in the second round, with Frazier being the option if they sit tight.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Let's get into the wide receivers. Despite a fww coming off the board late in the first round, there are still plenty of names still available for Pittsburgh. The top of that list is likely Texas' Adonai Mitchell, who Pittsburgh brought in for a visit.
Mitchell could be the outside option the Steelers are looking for after trading Diontae Johnson. He's starter-ready and possesses some of the best route-running and hands in the draft class. Falling to 51 seems unlikely, but don't rule out of a move up for the top available wideout if Pittsburgh is keying in on Mitchell.
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
McConkey was once mocked to the Steelers in the first round, and where things stand right now, they may be able to wait until 51 to add him to their roster. Mike Tomlin loves his Georgia players, and McConkey brings the physical traits and on-field toughness that Pittsburgh loves on their roster.
Sometimes, they chalk up a pick to "he's a Steeler." McConkey feels like a Steeler. He's got a playing relationship with George Pickens and could be a versatile No. 2 on the depth chart.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Many believe Keon Coleman not going in the opening round was a wrong move by 32 NFL teams. As we sit here today, he may be the best player available, but it's unknown if he'll be the first player taken to start Day 2.
Coleman falling to 51 is a dream scenario, but it's much more dream than it is reality. If Pittsburgh wants him, they'll need to move up, but that may not stop them. A freakish athlete with elite size, Coleman is a physical player who may fit perfectly in a gritty offense under Arthur Smith.
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Rounding out the top wide receivers available is Troy Franklin. Franklin would bring inside-outside versatility to Pittsburgh and be able to play wherever they need him on a weekly basis. He contains great hands and 4.41 speed.
Whether Pittsburgh views him as another route-runner like Diontae Johnson or deep threat with speed, he's capable of providing it to the offense. A name to watch for Pittsburgh in the second round.
Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
If everyone else is gone, the Steelers could look at their inside linebacker room and try to pair a rookie with Patrick Queen for the long-term future. Payton Wilson has been climbing up draft boards and with his athleticism, many believe he'll become a long-time starter with All-Pro potential.
The Steelers don't know the timetable for Cole Holcomb, and with injury issues last season, they could want as many options as possible on the inside. Wilson may be the best player available at 51, and is an option for Pittsburgh.
Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
There was talk of the Steelers having an option in Jer'Zhan Newton with the 20th pick. How the board shook out, they had way more options than some believed they would. Now, in the second round, they still have some of those sleepers from the first to look at.
Newton would pair with Keeanu Benton as the next generation of Steelers defensive linemen. He could plug the middle at nose tackle or play either defensive tackle spot. If he starts falling again, it wouldn't be surprising to hear the Steelers are making phone calls, as he's likely much more talented than where he's going to land in the draft.
