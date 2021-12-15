Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    The AFC North Stinks - Can the Steelers Win it?

    The AFC North kitchen is lukewarm at best.
    Author:
    and

    The red hot AFC North kitchen is freezing cold right now. The Pittsburgh Steelers don't look like a competitor, but if the division is this bad, can they sneak their way to the top?

    After all the news that's happened in the AFC North over the last few days, can the Steelers win the division? Their chances aren't that slim. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said changes could come to the offensive and defensive line. What could those changes be? We have an idea.

    Tomlin also defended the growth of Chase Claypool. Does that hurt the discipline of the Steelers? Not everyone disagrees with the coach's words. 

    And check in on James Conner and his career year over in Arizona. We have boots on the ground at Cardinals practice to let us know how the Pittsburgh legend is doing out in the desert. 

    NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Number

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    Steelers Could Get Six Players Back for Titans Game

