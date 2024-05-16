All Steelers

Cam Heyward Controversy, Steelers Get Roasted By NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making some tough headlines.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the
Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the / Kirby Leei-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their road to the playoffs with some not-so-difficult games. From there, things get brutal. The NFL did the team no favors with their 2024 schedule.

Meanwhile, there's drama stirring inside the building. Cam Heyward will not report to Organized Team Activities as he tries to work out a contract extension with the team. Are they going to give him one?

Well, there are arguments for both sides. The team will need to think of their future, which may not include Heyward much longer. As an aging veteran, you have to think of what's to come, but at the same time, think of how difficult it will be to replace him.

Then, there's the schedule. The NFL did the Steelers no favors, but that doesn't mean the season is over. It's far from it, and there's hope they pull of a pretty good record.

Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.