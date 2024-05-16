Cam Heyward Controversy, Steelers Get Roasted By NFL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their road to the playoffs with some not-so-difficult games. From there, things get brutal. The NFL did the team no favors with their 2024 schedule.
Meanwhile, there's drama stirring inside the building. Cam Heyward will not report to Organized Team Activities as he tries to work out a contract extension with the team. Are they going to give him one?
Well, there are arguments for both sides. The team will need to think of their future, which may not include Heyward much longer. As an aging veteran, you have to think of what's to come, but at the same time, think of how difficult it will be to replace him.
Then, there's the schedule. The NFL did the Steelers no favors, but that doesn't mean the season is over. It's far from it, and there's hope they pull of a pretty good record.
