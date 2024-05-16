Cam Heyward Addresses Contract Controversy With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward made the surprising decision to hold out of the start of Organized Team Activities while he waits for a contract extention from the team he has spent his entire career with.
Heyward addressed his decision to hold out on the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, saying that wants to stay with the Steelers and will do everything necessary to stay in shape while he's away from the team.
"First of all, it's voluntary. Let's get that straight. I'm working out, doing everything," Heyward said. "I have always attended these, but at this time, it's just contract negotiations. I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens."
Heyward is entering the final season of a four-year, $78.85 million extention signed back in 2020. He just turned 35 years old and is coming off a season in which he missed six games due to injury. When he's on the field, Heyward is extremely reliable, accounting for 10 or more sacks in 2021 and 2022 when he played 17 games.
Heyward's long career with the Steelers has been a positive relationship, but now it's time for both the the team and player to make business decisions about their future together.
"You got to do what's right for you," Heyward said. "I'm traiing hard, there's nothing I'm not doing on and off the field. I'm doing everything possible and we'll get there when we get there."
