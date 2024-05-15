Giant Question Looming About Russell Wilson and Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be banking on Russell Wilson leading them to the promise land in 2024. And with a new offensive coordinator, jacked up offensive line and a star-in-the-making with George Pickens, the piece are there for good things to happen.
But Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has one looming question that faces the Steelers quarterback. Can he fit in within the locker room?
"One of the issues Russell’s had over the years is with relating to his teammates," Breer said on The Herd. "I think one of the superpowers of a lot of the truly great quarterbacks is they can be the celebrity over here and then over here be a normal guy in the locker room."
Wilson has already received plenty of compliments from his teammates about showing his leadership and getting the team ready before OTAs and minicamp. He'll officially hit the field with his entire team next month, with all eyes glued to him as their QB.
To this point, however, Wilson has had some backlash from former teammates about his relationships within the locker room. So much so, that it's caused some concerns about how he can fit in within a group of players.
"That’s really who they are, and that’s how they come off to their teammates [as]. The ability to be a regular guy is something that Russell's never really had which I think has caused him problems with some of these teams," Breer said.
The Steelers will need their offense to click on and off the field this season. And despite some questionable headlines in the past about his relationships with teammates, they'll be looking at Wilson to make sure everyone is on the same page.
