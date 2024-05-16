Steelers Named Trade Team for Kirk Cousins
PITTSBURGH -- Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins signed the largest free agent contract of the offseason, inking a four year, $180 Million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The Pittsburgh Steelers were never in the market for him, going for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to fix their own quarterback issues.
This move seemed to cement him as the quarterback of the future in Atlanta. The team has dealt with less than satisfactory quarterback play since the departure of Matt Ryan in 2021, and Cousins seemed to be the long-term fix to that problem.
That all changed on Day 1 of the draft, when Atlanta shocked the NFL landscape by drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick.
According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Cousins was unaware that they were planning on making a move for quarterback that early.
"From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned." said Russini on draft night.
With that being said, it is possible the Falcons look to get out of the Cousins deal following this coming season.
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell says the Steelers could be where Cousins ends up if the Falcons decide to make the move.
“The other potential landing spots appear to be with the Raiders, Steelers and Titans, none of whom have a settled quarterback of the future,”Barnwell wrote. “The Giants, Jets, Saints, Seahawks and even the Dolphins could also be in the market for a veteran starter.”
Steelers fans will get to see their possible future quarterback in action Week 1, as the Steelers will face the Falcons in Atlanta to open up their season. This will also mark the return of former Falcons head coach and current Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to Atlanta.
