Checking In on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a winner. How has he improved?

The Pittsburgh Steelers season has one regular season game left, but saying it's almost over may be jumping the gun. Heading into Week 18, the playoffs are still alive for the Steelers, thanks to their rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett.

As the NFL prepares for Week 18, it's time to check on Pickett and the success he's found here in the second half of the year. It's no surprise the leadership and intangibles are there, but he's more than impressed with his development as a passer.

And there are signs he's "it" for Pittsburgh.

Plus, a look back at what may be the best College Football Playoff weekend of all time, how it impacted the outlook on the NFL Draft and looking ahead to the biggest game of the year.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Playoff Update: Game Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Steelers Playoff Hopes Take Significant Spike

Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

Cam Heyward, Refs Have Different Reasons for Personal Foul