There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

PITTSBURGH -- Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though.

Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing the game with one catch for two yards, the rookie was seen walking off the field showing clear frustration with the team.

This isn't the first time Pickens has left it on the field. There was a circumstance in Pittsburgh against the Bengals. Well, two actually. And then there was one after the Atlanta game.

It could be fixed, and may not be anything to stress over, but the Steelers need to take a poor showing seriously before it becomes a bigger issue.

