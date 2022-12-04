Skip to main content

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Shares Emotional Story About Brother Connor's First TD

It was a special moment for the Pittsburgh Steelers' brothers.

It was a special day for Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward and rookie tight end Connor Heyward, who both shared one moment - separately - against the Atlanta Falcons. 

In the second quarter, quarterback Kenny Pickett found Connor for a 17-yard touchdown, the first of his NFL career. The moment would've been something to embrace in normal circumstances, but for the Heyward brothers, this couldn't have had a better storyline. 

The late Craig Heyward, Cam and Connor's father who passed away in 2006, played for the Falcons from 1994-1996. Before the game, the brothers spent a moment with their dad in Georgia.

"This morning me and my brother went to my dad's grave, and we got to share a moment there," Cam said. "So I was pretty emotional when he got the touchdown. I don't like to be Mr. Sappy, but like that, that really hit me. Luckily, there wasn't a camera on me because I was a mess."

The moment wasn't captured on camera but it was special for both brothers. This is the second time Cam has watched Connor score in this stadium, and he believes playing in his hometown was something that always helped. 

"It kind of hit me when he scored and you know, I was a complete mess. I don't like to be the soppy person and, you know, but you know, it was one of those moments," Cam said. "I just, you know, back home, this is where, you know, they had the Peach Bowl last year and he got his touchdown here and I like to think God and my dad are always working together."

