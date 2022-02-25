Skip to main content
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Did Steelers Make Trade Offer for Aaron Rodgers?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers making a push for their quarterback?

Multiple teams have made trade offers to the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Were the Pittsburgh Steelers one of those calls?

Rodgers hasn't made his final decision about the 2022 season but the Packers are taking calls about their Hall of Famer. The Steelers have been linked to Rodgers for a year now, so are they one of the teams calling? This is what we know. 

Jimmy Garoppolo is on his way to Pittsburgh by the end of the month according to one NFL analyst. The trade seems reasonable, but it's not as nice as it looks on paper. 

And could the Steelers make a splash signing at cornerback? With one HUGE name hitting the market, Pittsburgh has an option to replace Joe Haden.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

USATSI_17321824_168388034_lowres
