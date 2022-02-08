Aaron Donald Calls T.J. Watt NFL MVP

From one Defensive Player of the Year to (hopefully) another, Aaron Donald sent high praise to Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after his record-setting 2021 season.

Donald spoke during Super Bowl media week and was asked about the season Watt put together.

"A lot of great defensive players that have the stats. You know, you got a guy like T.J. Watt that got all them stats this year and it made a lot of production in a short amount of time, and he only played, you know — [he didn’t play] every single game this year," Donald said. "That’s a guy you can talk like, he can probably be an MVP this year."

Watt tied to NFL's single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks but only played in 14 games this season. The Steelers edge rusher has been a finalist for DPOY the last two seasons, but seems to be the front-runner heading into awards week.

Maybe he'll see his name on the ballot for MVP as well.

