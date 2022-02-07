Skip to main content
Should Steelers Be In Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a push for the quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making a "strong push" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the 49ers have lowered the asking price.

Last week, Garoppolo and the 49ers made it know they are seeking a trade. According to Matt Lombaro, San Francisco is interested in taking a second round pick, or a third round pick and a player in exchange for the quarterback. 

So, should the Steelers be making this "strong push"? And if they are, who's up on the trading block? Two names come to mind, but it feel unproductive to move either this offseason. 

