Steelers Interviewing Louis Riddick for GM Job

The ESPN commentator adds his name to the list of Pittsburgh Steelers GM candidates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to interview ESPN commentator Louis Riddick for their open general manager position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Riddic, 52, worked as an NFL executive from 2001-2013 as a pro scout (2001-2004) and director of pro personnel (2005-2007) for the Washington Commanders, and as a pro scout (2008), assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and director of pro personnel (2010-2013) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Riddick has been in contention for general manager jobs in the past, most recently for the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers' list of GM candidates now include Riddick, Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Pittsburgh has also interviewed two in-house candidates in vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

