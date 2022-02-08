Start the Kyler Murray to Steelers Rumors

If Kyler Murray wants to leave, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be all ears.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray might be on his way out, which opens the door for any team looking for a passer - including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Murray spent the weekend deleting all of his social media posts about the Cardinals. The 24-year-old took down all his pictures in an Arizona uniform and unfollowed the team, opening up questions about his future in the NFL.

Is Murray an option for the Steelers? Well, at this point, the easy answer is yes.

Pittsburgh is looking for a new franchise quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. The biggest concern with any QB they bring in his their mobility, and there are few passers in the league with as much running ability as Murray.

Murray is still on his rookie deal with a $25 million fifth-year option. In 2022, he's due $11.4 million.

Far-fetched? Yes. But if a quarterback of this stature is on the market, the Steelers can't just sit around and let him go somewhere else.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Civil Rights Leaders Trying to End Rooney Rule

Why JuJu Smith-Schuster Won't Be With Steelers Next Season

Should Steelers Be in Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?

What's Next for Diontae Johnson and Steelers?

This OT Prospect Embodies Steelers Mentality

Steelers Defense Could Become Elite by Adding Top CB