Kenny Pickett's Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon.

It just comes down to Kenny Pickett.

As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, one thing is clear - their chances of winning will depend on Pickett's development.

There's a clear next step Pickett needs to take in his progression. If the rookie quarterback does so against the Colts, they'll likely win. If he doesn't, it'll be another disappointing night for Steelers fans.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE



Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success

Tomlin Pleased With Pickett But Hoping He Develops Quicker

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious But Returns in Question

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' By End of Game

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively