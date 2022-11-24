Skip to main content

Kenny Pickett's Next Step Determines Steelers Next Win

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 outcome lays on the rookie.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a very difficult task this season. It hasn't been easy to get over the hump of replacing Ben Roethlisberger, but there could be success on the horizon. 

It just comes down to Kenny Pickett. 

As the Steelers head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, one thing is clear - their chances of winning will depend on Pickett's development. 

There's a clear next step Pickett needs to take in his progression. If the rookie quarterback does so against the Colts, they'll likely win. If he doesn't, it'll be another disappointing night for Steelers fans. 

