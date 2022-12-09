PITTSBURGH -- Maybe there's more concern for T.J. Watt's health than many Pittsburgh Steelers fans know right now. After regressing in practice, the outside linebacker's rib injury seems to be getting the best of him.

So, is there worry he won't play against the Baltimore Ravens?

The quick answer is yes. From what the injury report tells us, plus what Mike Tomlin has said and what we've seen in the locker room, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year might be in more pain than he's letting us know. Or at least trying to let us know.

It's still T.J. Watt, which means you can't rule him out until the Steelers say he's not playing. Don't be surprised if he's looking at another injury tag, this one much more serious, against the Ravens.

