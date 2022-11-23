Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. 

It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it. 

Fixing the offense? Not worried about it. 

Getting Diontae Johnson involved again? Not worried about it. 

Winning? Seemingly not worried about it.

This was a different Mike Tomlin. One that has seen how bad this season could get and is starting to acknowledge it. 

