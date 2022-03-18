Skip to main content

Mike Tomlin's a Legend, When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

What a wild week for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin to prove there's no culture better than the Pittsburgh Steelers. And that there's a reason he continues to walk away a winner. 

Meanwhile, the Steelers still need a safety, and Tyrann Mathieu sounds like the right one... maybe. 

Listen, Mike Tomlin is an absolute legend and if you don't believe it ask Myles Jack. The Steelers are killing this free agency period thanks to their head coach. 

The Browns is the Browns. Always will be. Find out why. 

And when are the Steelers signing Tyrann Mathieu? They need a safety, and we thought he made perfect sense. Not everyone agrees, but should he still come to Pittsburgh?

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Levi Wallace: From Underdog to Steelers

Ray-Ray McCloud Signs With 49ers

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

