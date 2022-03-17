Skip to main content

Mason Cole Addresses What Position He'll Play for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a player who can play across the interior line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Mason Cole to a three-year contract in hopes of bolstering their offensive line, but there are questions about his placement.

During his time in the NFL, Cole has played both guard and center, and the Steelers are needy at both. So, what position could we expect to see Cole playing? 

The 25-year-old said if he had to pick, he'd play center, but he's comfortable at any interior position on the line.

"I'm confident in all three interior positions. Whatever the team needs me to do, that's what I'm here to do. I have a job to do, and whatever the team needs me to do I'm there to perform at the best of my ability at any of those three."

The Steelers also signed interior lineman James Daniels, who has experience at center and guard. Where both players end up is something to watch moving into the summer.

