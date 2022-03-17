Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Mike Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of noise during the early portion of free agency, but as things started to quiet down, they added one more splash.

The Steelers signed inside linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract, which adds a 26-year-old to the mix with Devin Bush. Coming off back-to-back 100 tackle seasons, Jack's efforts are expected to be high, but head coach Mike Tomlin already knew that.

Jack said a phone call from the Steelers head coach is what sealed the deal for the Steelers. And then side efforts from Cam Heyward helped finalize things as well.

"Tuesday night, my agent is saying we have a couple offers and we'll see what's going on. Wednesday they're saying the Steelers want to talk to you and they're very very interested.

"Once I got on the phone with Coach Tomlin and got to speak with him, the first thing he said was 'we're trying to win a championship and we need that on defense.' Once he said that it was a no brainer."

Jack didn't see his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars coming prior to this week, but believes his journey to Pittsburgh was part of a bigger plan.

Somewhat the same as defensive assistant Brian Flores', who was fired by the Miami Dolphins this year.

The two got on the phone after the signing and talked about the chip on their shoulders this season.

"We both kind of came to the agreement that we both have something to prove. Him feeling his way with his situation and me and myself getting released and I feel like I got a second chance at life," Jack said. "I feel like we vibed off that connection. I'm very excited to work with him and see how we can collaborate and make this thing go."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

Mitchell Trubisky on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

Mike Tomlin is a Big Fan of Georgia DE Jordan Davis