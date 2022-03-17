Skip to main content

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

The new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback goes back to his roots.

Mitchell Trubisky joins the Pittsburgh Steelers with plenty of expectations and questions, but one answer has been revealed. 

The Steelers confirmed Trubisky will wear No. 10 with the team. He worn No. 10 during his time with the Chicago Bears and in college at the University of North Carolina. 

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers. He'll compete with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins for the starting job. The team is also expected to bring in a fourth quarterback either in the NFL Draft or through free agency. 

Trusbisky is 29-21 as a starter in the NFL. He threw 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions with the Bears during his four-year span. He was also named to the 2018 Pro Bowl. 

