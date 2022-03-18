Skip to main content

Ray-Ray McCloud Signs With 49ers

The former Pittsburgh Steelers return man is headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. 

McCloud emerged as a return man during his two seasons with the Steelers. Last year, he led the NFL with 367 punt return yards, while also filling in for an injured JuJu Smith-Schuster and catching 39 passes. 

According to Fowler, the Steelers attempted to re-sign McCloud, but the 49ers were aggressive with their deal. Pittsburgh will now search for a new return man while also trying to find a reliable depth piece at wideout. 

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Cody White are the only receivers still on the roster who were active last season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

Mason Cole Discusses the Position He'll Play With Steelers

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

Mitchell Trubisky on Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_16922346_168388034_lowres
News

Myles Jack Says This Phone Call With Mike Tomlin Sealed Deal for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_17477596_168388034_lowres
News

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns

By Noah Strackbein15 hours ago
USATSI_16699884_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Cole Addresses What Position He'll Play for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_16602748_168388034_lowres
News

Mitchell Trubisky Sends Message to Steelers Fans

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (13)
News

Mitchell Trubisky Talks About Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17226233_168388034_lowres
News

Mitchell Trubisky's Top Choice Was Steelers

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_17449106_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon to New Deal

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_16898972_168388034_lowres
News

Mitchell Trubisky Reveals Jersey Number With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago