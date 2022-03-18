Ray-Ray McCloud Signs With 49ers

The former Pittsburgh Steelers return man is headed to the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has signed a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McCloud emerged as a return man during his two seasons with the Steelers. Last year, he led the NFL with 367 punt return yards, while also filling in for an injured JuJu Smith-Schuster and catching 39 passes.

According to Fowler, the Steelers attempted to re-sign McCloud, but the 49ers were aggressive with their deal. Pittsburgh will now search for a new return man while also trying to find a reliable depth piece at wideout.

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and Cody White are the only receivers still on the roster who were active last season.

