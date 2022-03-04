Skip to main content
NFL Combine Takeaways: Hands and Steelers Interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers left us with plenty of insight during the first few days of the 2022 NFL Combine.

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly dropped some hints on what positions they're thinking about drafting. But if Kenny Pickett's hand size drops him to 20, will they pull the trigger?

The Steelers gave pretty good insight to the running back, wide receiver and offensive line positions at the 2022 NFL Combine. With that insight, it's become pretty apparent that alternative options must be in place. 

What will those options be? 

Plus, other takeaways from the first few days at the NFL Combine.  

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

