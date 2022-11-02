Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- When everyone else is worrying about the quarterback and the offensive coordinator right now, Omar Khan is figuring out how to keep this team in the right direction later. And even if he's not giving up on the Pittsburgh Steelers' season, he's sending a clear message that he has everything under control for next year.
The job Khan took on as general manager wasn't to replace Kevin Colbert. What it was was to help this team enter the next generation of the organization. It's been nearly 20 years since the last time they were here, and Khan's job is to navigate them through the rough spots while the coaching staff and players worry about their on-field play.
After his first trade deadline, he showed just why Art Rooney promoted him.
Omar Khan is a man with a plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
