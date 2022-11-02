Skip to main content

Omar Khan is a Man With a Plan for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed in the right direction with Omar Khan steering the ship.

PITTSBURGH -- When everyone else is worrying about the quarterback and the offensive coordinator right now, Omar Khan is figuring out how to keep this team in the right direction later. And even if he's not giving up on the Pittsburgh Steelers' season, he's sending a clear message that he has everything under control for next year. 

The job Khan took on as general manager wasn't to replace Kevin Colbert. What it was was to help this team enter the next generation of the organization. It's been nearly 20 years since the last time they were here, and Khan's job is to navigate them through the rough spots while the coaching staff and players worry about their on-field play. 

After his first trade deadline, he showed just why Art Rooney promoted him. 

Omar Khan is a man with a plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chase Claypool Says Goodbye to Steelers Fans

Final Details Emerge on William Jackson Trade

Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week

If Steelers Fire Matt Canada, It Won't be Today

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19092660_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (40)
Podcasts

Steelers Send Clear Message at Trade Deadline

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19163935_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19028686_168388034_lowres
News

Final Details Emerge on Steelers Deal for William Jackson

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19167552_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_16622077_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19166235_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears

By Noah Strackbein