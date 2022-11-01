Skip to main content

Steelers Not Expecting to Change Coaching Staff Over Bye Week

One Pittsburgh Steelers coach says no changes are expected to be made within the staff.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit their bye week and with 14 days separating their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and their next action against the New Orleans Saints, the calls from fans for changes to the offensive coaching staff have been loud. 

But it appears that those calls have fallen on deaf ears, according to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who said the coaches met as a staff yesterday and they did not discuss plans to alter the makeup of or distribution of labor among the Steelers coaches.

"We went through here and had very very in-depth meeting," Sullivan said. "Meeting with Coach [Mike Tomlin], meeting with the offensive staff. First and foremost it's taking a hard look at every and anything we can do better. How we can try and get our guys in better position and go about putting a gameplan together, and that's what the focus is going to be."

Sullivan had been at the center of coaching change rumors because of his experience as an offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers and New York Giants. If the Steelers were to move on from current play-caller Matt Canada, Sullivan would be a prime candidate to replace him. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin has dodged questions about whether he would make changes to the coaching staff all season, claiming he's "not there yet". Canada was asked directly if his job was safe, to which he said he hasn't been given assurances either way. 

