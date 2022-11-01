Skip to main content

Chase Claypool Sends Farewell to Steelers Fans

The now Chicago Bears wideout says goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is now headed to the Chicago Bears. But before packing up for the Midwest, the former second-round pick sent a goodbye to the fans. 

“I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that drafted me out of Notre Dame,” Claypool wrote on social media. “I am beyond grateful for the amazing people in Pittsburgh for embracing me & the lifelong memories made. Now... Back to business in the Midwest.”

The Steelers traded Claypool just before the deadline in exchange for a second-round pick. The former Notre Dame standout played 39 games, including 27 starts, and caught 12 touchdowns for the black and gold.

