Final Details Emerge on Steelers Deal for William Jackson

All details of the Pittsburgh Steelers trade are now available.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added cornerback William Jackson III through a trade with the Washington Commanders. Now, more details have been released about the financial and compensation sides of the deal. 

One worry, when it came to the Jackson trade, was the heavy contract. The former first-round pick signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal last offseason, but Pittsburgh will avoid most of the hit - and have the decision to end the deal after the season. 

According to Spotrac, the Steelers will take on $3.1 million from Jackson's contract this season. Then, at the end of 2022, they'll have the decision to pay $12.75 million in 2023 or take on a $9 million dead cap hit and release Jackson. 

The other side of the news is the compensation. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers gave up a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 and received a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025. 

The Steelers traded a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025 to the Minnesota Vikings before the season for offensive tackle Jesse Davis. They've now replaced that for Jackson. 

