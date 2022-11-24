Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.

That being said, it's time to talk about their biggest draft needs, right now. If they picked today, who would they take? When they pick in April, who will be more realistic options?

No matter how you look at it, the answers are somewhat the same. This team has positions that they need to try again with. It doesn't mean it's time to give up on players, but it's certainly time to start mixing and matching new groups.

