The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was very telling for the first time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't pick up Devin Bush's fifth-year option, but he's not holding a grudge. For the first time in over a year, Bush sounds like someone who's ready to be great again.

It's not about what he's doing on the field. That will come. But right now, he seems like a person who beat the things holding him back. There's more upside today then there ever was - because of the mountains he climbed as a person.

