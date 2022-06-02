Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: Devin Bush is Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was very telling for the first time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't pick up Devin Bush's fifth-year option, but he's not holding a grudge. For the first time in over a year, Bush sounds like someone who's ready to be great again. 

It's not about what he's doing on the field. That will come. But right now, he seems like a person who beat the things holding him back. There's more upside today then there ever was - because of the mountains he climbed as a person. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Over the Fence

Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence In His Knee

Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option

Steelers Players Are Loving Brian Flores

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342357_168388034_lowres
News

Myles Jack's Initial Thoughts on Devin Bush, Brian Flores

By Stephen Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17395874_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Free Agent Options to Replace Stephon Tuitt

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_13205446_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign LB Tuzar Skipper

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_18359759_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Mentoring Despite Competition

By Stephen Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_18360389_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers OTAs Takeaways: Gunner Olszewski, Devin Bush and Some Guy Outside the Fence

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers DL Stephon Tuitt Announces Retirement

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago
USATSI_17393770_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Devin Bush Talks About Steelers Declining Fifth-Year Option

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago
USATSI_16443691_168388034_lowres
News

Trip Home Helped Devin Bush Regain Confidence in Knee

By Noah Strackbein19 hours ago